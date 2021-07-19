Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.94 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post sales of $39.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.86 billion to $41.20 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $36.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $160.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.74 billion to $161.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $167.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $163.99 billion to $168.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.03. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

