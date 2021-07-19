Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. Greenlane reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,263 shares in the company, valued at $558,381.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $155,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,205.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,033 shares of company stock valued at $726,527. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

