Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). iCAD posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iCAD.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%.

ICAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,983 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 36.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 217,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,618 shares during the period. 50.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82. iCAD has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $21.44.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.