Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

OUT stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 143,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.84.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

