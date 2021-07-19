Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $562.35 Million

Equities analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to post $562.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $547.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $567.30 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $443.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

