Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will post $646.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $617.50 million and the highest is $675.10 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $575.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 31,371 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 127,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 93,172 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUM stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

