Zacks: Analysts Expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AECOM’s earnings. AECOM posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AECOM will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $60.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

