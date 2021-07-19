Zacks: Analysts Expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Elys Game Technology reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 million.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $4.05 on Monday. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 5.10.

In other news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 853,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,387.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth $82,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

