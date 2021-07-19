Zacks: Analysts Expect Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. Eyenovia reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eyenovia.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EYEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

EYEN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.50. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,234. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.