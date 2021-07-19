Zacks: Analysts Expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to announce earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. MetLife posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

In related news, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $505,128.00. Also, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,495,000 after buying an additional 651,657 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,620. MetLife has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.