Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.41.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $41.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 138.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

