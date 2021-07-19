Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNS Pharmaceuticals.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNSP stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

