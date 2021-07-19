Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%.

PLYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 56,254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $630.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

