Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.79. Albany International reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $82.01 on Monday. Albany International has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,381,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Albany International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

