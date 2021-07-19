Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. AMETEK reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.04, for a total value of $372,708.00. Insiders sold 46,480 shares of company stock worth $6,349,909 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AME traded down $3.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.57. The company had a trading volume of 22,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $139.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

