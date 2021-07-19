Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $661.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to report $661.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $569.41 million and the highest is $804.72 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on H shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.95. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $92.21.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

