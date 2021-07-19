Zacks: Brokerages Expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Earnings of $3.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to announce $3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05. KLA posted earnings per share of $2.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $14.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $14.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $17.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.81.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.40. 50,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,498. KLA has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,554 shares of company stock worth $6,709,290 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

