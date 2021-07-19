Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.03 Million

Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce $165.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.50 million and the lowest is $164.60 million. Trupanion posted sales of $117.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $680.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.00 million to $681.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $871.55 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $893.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

TRUP traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.37. 14,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,537. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -250.69 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $56,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $32,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,233. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,951,000 after acquiring an additional 128,087 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,138,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 14.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

