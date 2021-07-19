Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) to Hold

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “
AUVI stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other news, President Max Munn bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied UV during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
About Applied UV
Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.
