Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strategic buyouts of Walker Die, C&R Tool & Engineering, Vantage Power and AxleTech’s electric vehicle (EV) systems division are set to boost Allison’s long-term prospects. Allison's diverse revenue sources, especially the defense end market, provide a hedge against economic cycles and disruptions. The firm’s investor-friendly moves and upbeat sales and earnings guidance for 2021 spark optimism. However, the company's high R&D costs and capex are likely to limit margins. Allison anticipates a 30% year over year increase in R&D expenses in the ongoing year to fund product development across all end markets. Elevated debt-to-capitalization of 77% also plays a spoilsport. Further, supply chain issues across the globe remains a major headwind. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.61.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

