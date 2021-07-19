Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States."

CBNK stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $273.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $233,248.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,313.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Whalen sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,157,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,061.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,347 shares of company stock worth $4,556,101. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 31,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

