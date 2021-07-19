Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ CGRN opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.82% and a negative net margin of 27.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

