Zacks Investment Research Lowers Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Halozyme has promising collaboration deals related to its ENHANZE technology with several pharma companies. These deals generate the majority of revenues for the company. Blockbuster drugs like Herceptin and Rituxan use ENHANZE for subcutaneous administration, which generates majority of its royalties. FDA and European approvals for the subcutaneous formulation of J&J’s Darzalex and Roche’s Phesgo are boosting royalties further. Restructuring initiatives started in 2019 are saving costs. Halozyme’s stock has outperformed the industry so far this year. However, the company’s dependence on collaboration partners for revenues remains a concern. Key partnered drugs are facing biosimilar competition. Earnings estimates have increased ahead of Q2 earnings. Halozyme has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,151,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,259,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.