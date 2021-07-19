Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $248.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $25,340.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $99,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBII. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

