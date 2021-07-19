Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on URG. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ur-Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $2.20 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.10 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of URG opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $204.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ur-Energy news, CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,936,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,513.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URG. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 519.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ur-Energy (URG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.