Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) to Buy

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RCDTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

RCDTF stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.29. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

