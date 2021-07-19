Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of MITO stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.04. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

