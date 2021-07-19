Zero (ZER) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19,360.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Zero has a market capitalization of $891,512.94 and $19,360.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0869 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00293798 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00124574 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00149610 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,253,664 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

