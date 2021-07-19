ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 842,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 1,178,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ZZHGF stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an internet-based insuretech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products covering accident, bond and credit, health, liability, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance.

