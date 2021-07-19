Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC cut its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 985,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,600 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $31,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth $709,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 578,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,280,000 after purchasing an additional 71,443 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.13. 5,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,213. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.