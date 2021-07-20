-$0.04 EPS Expected for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ LVOX opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

