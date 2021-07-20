$0.06 EPS Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackRock Capital Investment.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 48.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 1,840,002 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 188,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 306,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.78. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.