-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SDC. Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

In related news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 376.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.88. 3,557,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041,562. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

