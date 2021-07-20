-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Daré Bioscience reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Daré Bioscience.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DARE shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 126,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.53 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

