$0.24 EPS Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.40. Range Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

In other news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $14.41 on Friday. Range Resources has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

