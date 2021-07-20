$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.48. AstraZeneca posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,607. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,257,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 365.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,977,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.