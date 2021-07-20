$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.73. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.55.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,313,000 after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 136.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 154,157 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

