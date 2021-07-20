$0.75 EPS Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.76. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 122,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,674. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.37. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

