$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. PRA Group posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRAA stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,682. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.79.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,554,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,792,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,345,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in PRA Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 221,333 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PRA Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,172,000 after acquiring an additional 142,590 shares during the period.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

