$1.00 EPS Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Webster Financial reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,605,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after purchasing an additional 796,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after acquiring an additional 439,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $22,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,771. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

