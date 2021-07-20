$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $119.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,575. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $97.76 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Roger Bird sold 9,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,151,558.00. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,067,466,000 after buying an additional 647,496 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,538,418,000 after acquiring an additional 968,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,275,107,000 after purchasing an additional 641,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after purchasing an additional 341,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,589,595,000 after buying an additional 285,822 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

