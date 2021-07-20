$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will post $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. Avient reported sales of $609.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

NYSE AVNT opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. Avient has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.