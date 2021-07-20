$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.04. Banner reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $49.66 on Thursday. Banner has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Banner by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

