$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $982.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,890 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after buying an additional 298,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,076 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $86,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

