$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

NYSE:MTH opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.57. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

