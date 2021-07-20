$1.44 EPS Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.11. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $96.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

