$1.62 Million in Sales Expected for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will report $1.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $2.45 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 million to $16.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million.

EIGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. raised their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 528,406 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.62. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.