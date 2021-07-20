$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to report sales of $1.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $7.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

PKG stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.59. 17,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,748. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

