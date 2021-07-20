$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.96 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $7.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Ally Financial stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 39,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,363. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

