-$1.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.68). American Airlines Group reported earnings of ($7.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($7.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.63) to ($5.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Airlines Group.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. The company’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.52. 424,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,792,978. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.83.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.